Dr. Laura and Leviticus

Stephan: One of the many things I find wrong with the Evangelical White supremacist christofascist cult that passes for Christianity in much of the United States is the hypocrisy. Biblical inerrancy when it suits and willful indifference when it does not. Over the past week, several readers have sent me the link to this piece. It is not new, but and I think it is a timely reminder of this reality, written by a Jesuit Priest.

Laura Schlessinger Credit: The Oklahoman

Dr. Laura Schlessinger’s announcement yesterday that she is quitting her radio show called to mind this clever response to her occasional fundamentalist readings of the Old Testament, particularly when it came to homosexuality. This letter, which has been widely circulated on the web since it first appeared in 2000 (despite difficulties in ascertaining its origin) is a healthy antidote to Scriptural literalism of any sort.

Dear Dr. Laura:

Thank you for doing so much to educate people regarding God’s Law. I have learned a great deal from your show, and try to share that knowledge with as many people as I can. When someone tries to defend the homosexual lifestyle, for example, I simply remind them that Leviticus 18:22 clearly states it to be an abomination…End of debate.

I do need some advice from you, however, regarding some other elements of God’s Laws and how to follow them.

1. Leviticus 25:44 states that I may possess slaves, both male and female, provided they are purchased from neighboring nations. A friend of mine claims that this applies to Mexicans, but not Canadians. Can you clarify? Why […]