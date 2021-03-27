US sinks to new low in rankings of world’s democracies

Stephan: I don't think it has really penetrated the consciousness of most Americans but the United States is no longer considered a democracy; it is now categorized as at best a "flawed democracy" and our place in the ranking of democracies has dropped precipitously. This is a direct result of the Republican Party's effort to destroy democracy in America as witnessed by the voter suppression legislation introduced into 43 state legislatures by Republicans. And this has not gone unremarked by other nations, as this report in the British Press makes clear. To get yet another full report on the decline of democracy in the United States: https://www.eiu.com/n/campaigns/democracy-index-2020-download-success

The US has fallen to a new low in a global ranking of political rights and civil liberties, a drop fueled by unequal treatment of minority groups, damaging influence of money in politics, and increased polarization, according to a new report by Freedom House, a democracy watchdog group.

The US earned 83 out of 100 possible points this year in Freedom House's annual rankings of freedoms around the world, an 11-point drop from its ranking of 94 a decade ago. The US's new ranking places it on par with countries like Panama, Romania and Croatia and behind countries such as Argentina and Mongolia. It lagged far behind countries like the United Kingdom (93), Chile (93), Costa Rica (91) and Slovakia (90).

“Dropping 11 points is unusual, especially for an established democracy, because they tend to be more stable in our scores,” Sarah Repucci, Freedom House’s vice-president for research and analysis, told the Guardian. “It’s […]