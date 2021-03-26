Missouri Republicans block funds for voter-approved Medicaid expansion

Stephan: Do you ever wonder why the Red value states seem so dysfunctional, and their social outcome data is always at the bottom of any rating? It is because Republican governance never has fostering wellbeing as their first priority. There is always something else more important to the people and governments of Red value states. Here is yet another proof that Red State governance is always inferior.

Credit: Neil Nakahodo/The Kansas City Star

JEFFERSON CITY, MISSOURI – Republican lawmakers blocked Medicaid expansion funding from reaching the Missouri House floor on Thursday, posing a setback for the voter-approved plan to increase eligibility for the state health care program.

The House Budget Committee voted along party lines not to pass a bill allowing Missouri to spend $130 million in state funds and $1.6 billion in federal money to pay for the program’s expansion. Under the Affordable Care Act, the federal government picks up 90% of the tab on expanding Medicaid.

The increased eligibility would allow an estimated 230,000 additional low-income Missourians to be covered. It is set to go into effect in July, after voters approved a ballot question last August with a 53% majority.

Democrats slammed the vote as an attempt to subvert Missourians’ wishes to implement the expansion, which several Republicans said was unpopular in their own districts.

Democrats plan to re-introduce the funds into the rest of the state budget on the House floor. Budget Chair Cody Smith, a Carthage Republican, said he will introduce another bill to […]