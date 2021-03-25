How does Europe compare with the US on gun ownership?

Stephan: The numbers cited are based on 2019 data but its substantive points remain the same. It illustrates the insanity of the American gun psychosis and shows the blazing contrast between all of Europe compared to the United States. The U.S. has 4.23% of the world's population, yet we own almost half the civilian-owned firearms in the world.

Gun ownership per capita in the US is more than three times that of Europe’s highest country.

There were 39.1 firearms per 100 people in Montenegro, compared with 120 in the US, according to the Small Arms Survey (SAS)

Around 46% of all 857 million guns in civilian hands around the world belonged to people living in the United States in 2017, a survey has found.

The SAS found that gun ownership among civilians (84.6%) dwarfed state militaries (13.1%) and law enforcements’ (2.2%) stockpiles, and that number had grown by more than 200 million since 2006.

In total, it is thought that there are more than 1 billion firearms in possession across 230 countries and autonomous territories around the world.

Europe

The European Union’s 513 million inhabitants owned a collective 79.8 million firearms in 2017. That figure grows to 93.2 million when including countries outside the EU, like Russia and Iceland.

The most guns were concentrated in Russia (17.6m), Germany (15.8m) and France (12.7m), while the rate of firearms owned per 100 people was highest in Montenegro (39.1), Serbia (39.1) and Cyprus (34). In comparison, there were […]