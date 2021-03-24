The NRA way of life is ruining our nation

Stephan: America's gun psychosis is intertwined but not wholly dependent on the country's White male problem. There is no other developed nation on earth, not actively having a war on its soil, that has anything like the gun death rate of the United States. We train our children what to do if a mass murderer comes to their school -- think about that for a minute -- and now, I guess, we should train ourselves as to how to escape or hide if we are in our neighborhood grocery store or drugstore and a mass murderer comes in to randomly kill 5 or 15 of us. Yet the Republicans in Congress apparently don't see this as a problem.

Police respond at a King Sooper’s grocery store where a gunman opened fire on March 22, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. Ten people, including a police officer, were killed in the attack. Credit: Chet Strange/Getty

Rght on the heels of last week’s horrific shooting spree by a 21-year-old at three Atlanta-area Asian day spas that left eight dead comes another mass murder, this time with a death toll of 10 at a Boulder, Colorado grocery store. The suspect, 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa was reportedly armed with an AR-15. While everyone waits for an apparent motive (officials said an investigation would not take fewer than five days to complete) one thing is absolutely certain: Little will be done to address the primary cause of mass shootings. The ease with which any random man with an inchoate grievance can pick up a gun and rapidly snuff out the lives of strangers to make himself feel powerful will remain unchecked.

That’s not because Americans oppose stricter gun control laws. In fact, around 90% of Americans polled consistently support background checks for all […]