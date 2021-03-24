Ohio GOP lawmakers are refusing to get vaccinated: ‘Basically, the whole COVID thing is bogus’

Stephan: My view of these Ohio Republicans is that their existence is increasing the risk factor for society as a whole. They and those who think and act like them degrade our ability to control this virus. As I watch the politicization of a necessary medical intervention to get control of Covid-19, I am reminded of smallpox vaccination. If you were born before 1972 you have on one of your arms, up near your shoulder, a little scar from your smallpox vaccination. Every child got a smallpox vaccination, and it was not political. At the school I went to as a little boy your mother was contacted and she showed proof of vaccination. You could not go to elementary school public and private without having been vaccinated.

Nearly a third of Ohio Republican legislators told a newspaper they would not get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ohio Republican legislator who will not get vaccinated. Credit: Raw Story

The Dayton Daily News asked 16 representatives and five senators from the Miami Valley whether they would be vaccinated against the highly contagious coronavirus, and 11 said yes but six said no, while another four declined to answer or didn’t respond.

"I don't trust the vaccine," said state Rep. Bill Dean (R-Xenia), who doesn't plan to be vaccinated. "Basically, the whole COVID thing is bogus. I think it's real, like the flu, but it's not a pandemic."

State Rep. Nino Vitale (R-Urbana) a notorious anti-masker and coronavirus conspiracy theorist, would not tell the newspaper whether he would get the vaccine, but he doesn’t sound like he will.

“I’ve never vaccinated any of my kids,” Vitale said.

Nearly 1 million people in Ohio have been infected by the coronavirus, which led to more than 51,800 hospitalizations