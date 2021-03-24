Ohio GOP lawmakers are refusing to get vaccinated: ‘Basically, the whole COVID thing is bogus’

Nearly a third of Ohio Republican legislators told a newspaper they would not get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Dayton Daily News asked 16 representatives and five senators from the Miami Valley whether they would be vaccinated against the highly contagious coronavirus, and 11 said yes but six said no, while another four declined to answer or didn’t respond.
"I don't trust the vaccine," said state Rep. Bill Dean (R-Xenia), who doesn't plan to be vaccinated. "Basically, the whole COVID thing is bogus. I think it's real, like the flu, but it's not a pandemic."
State Rep. Nino Vitale (R-Urbana) a notorious anti-masker and coronavirus conspiracy theorist, would not tell the newspaper whether he would get the vaccine, but he doesn’t sound like he will.
“I’ve never vaccinated any of my kids,” Vitale said.
Nearly 1 million people in Ohio have been infected by the coronavirus, which led to more than 51,800 hospitalizations and […]
Am betting that some are being vaccinated, but remaining silent about it. That way they can avoid any backlash from the press and the GOP.
I totally agree with you again, Sam.
Today’s NYT opinion page has a column entitled “Taxpayer Help Fund Drug Company Profits” is worth a read. The illness-profit industry even as it provides a service is planning for increased profits in the future. Vaccine prices, purchased by the feds at $10-$19.50, are planned to increase to $150-$175 per dose according to Pfizer’s CFO after the pandemic. Then of course who could deny them a bit of profit for their government funded innovation? So many disasters hitting the collective at all levels it is so very sad that some see it as an opportunity to maximize profits.
Will —
When you are trapped in a fire and are about to burn alive, your best move is not to get into a bargaining argument with a man holding a hose and knowing a way out. Yes, illness profit is the functioning value of healthcare in the U.S. and, yes, this entire pandemic should have been handled differently. By this Fall I think the universal healthcare issue is going to become dispositive.