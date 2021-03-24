Latest Proud Boys facing charges for Capitol riots have deep ties to police

Long before the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, Charles Donohoe, leader of the Proud Boys’ North Carolina chapter, was sharing posts via Telegram about the need to push back against Telegram.
“We need to stop fighting Antifa in the streets where the cops are and start fighting them in bars and alleys,” Donohoe wrote back in 2019. “We need to stomp them. We need to ruin their lives physically like they have ruined ours financially with doxxing. We need to rack up their hospital bills. We need to use special operations tactics and lightning strike them.”
According to The Daily Beast, his previous profile photo on the encrypted social network featured him shaking hands with a member of the D.C. Metropolitan Police, later identified as Collin Cole, a Black police officer who served in the Marines with Donohoe.
In a Facebook post around that time, Donohoe spoke of counterprotests scheduled to take place in Downtown D.C. He tagged Cole, who responded to the post by saying, “I’ll be working downtown today for the protests.”
Donohoe replied to the […]
I think part of the problem is that many police are recruited right out of the military and are used to killing people because that is what they have been doing in our endless wars.
I should ad that these military turned police people may be hired because they are trained to follow orders, so we should look carefully at those who give the orders and develop a “civilian over-watch” group to watch the people on top in our police departments to make sure they are doing their job with an eye on what type of people they are hiring, and make sure those they hire have compassion and are able to use words instead of guns and torture and intimidation to subdue the people they arrest.