Latest Proud Boys facing charges for Capitol riots have deep ties to police

Stephan: The further they dig into the insurrection of 6th January, the more evidence emerges that the White militias the law enforcement agencies at the city, state, and national level are all too intertwined. We need to radically change the way any kind of police personnel are recruited and trained once recruited. There is no democracy on earth that has as many police killings each year as the United States. But will we? Only you can make that happen.

Proud Boys

Long before the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, Charles Donohoe, leader of the Proud Boys’ North Carolina chapter, was sharing posts via Telegram about the need to push back against Telegram.

“We need to stop fighting Antifa in the streets where the cops are and start fighting them in bars and alleys,” Donohoe wrote back in 2019. “We need to stomp them. We need to ruin their lives physically like they have ruined ours financially with doxxing. We need to rack up their hospital bills. We need to use special operations tactics and lightning strike them.”

According to The Daily Beast, his previous profile photo on the encrypted social network featured him shaking hands with a member of the D.C. Metropolitan Police, later identified as Collin Cole, a Black police officer who served in the Marines with Donohoe.

In a Facebook post around that time, Donohoe spoke of counterprotests scheduled to take place in Downtown D.C. He tagged Cole, who responded to the post by saying, “I’ll be working downtown today for the protests.”

Donohoe replied to the […]