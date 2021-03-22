Why is it so hard for America to designate domestic terrorism and hate crimes?

Stephan: Today as I was working I thought the current racism that is so prominently in the spotlight of American culture can either be a social destroyer, or a challenge that will finally cause Americans to exorcise from our society the racism that has been our shadow since colonial times. In my view, this is an essential step to getting through the existential threat of climate change. We must create a society focused on fostering wellbeing. And wellbeing and racism are antipodal. Are we ready to wake up to the reality of racism and expunge it? That's the challenge.

On March 16, 2021, Robert Aaron Long opened fire on businesses in the Atlanta area that employ a large number of Asians. Six of his eight murder victims were Asian women. Similar to Dylan Roof who murdered nine Black parishioners inside an African Methodist Episcopal church in South Carolina and Patrick Wood Crusius who murdered 23 people in Texas in the deadliest anti-Latino attack in recent history, prosecutors should consider hate crime charges for Long.

Yet, some people are actually buying that Long’s actions were solely over an alleged sex addiction. There are a ton of massage places in the Atlanta area. Why did he only target the ones operated by Asians? It is because he is racist and probably sexist; plain and simple. It should not take domestic terrorists writing white supremacist manifestos, like those of Roof and Crusius, in order for us to classify their behavior as hate crimes. It is not enough for people to only be convicted of murder. They should also be convicted of hate crimes or we will continue to see everyday, mundane […]