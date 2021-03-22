Hannity Tells His Huge Audience It’s Fine Not to Get the Vaccine

Stephan: I saw a recent study that 49% of Republican men don't want to get vaccinated. And this is why. I think Hannity should be charged with murder in the same way one would charge a fire marshal who told people to run down a hall knowing there was a consuming fire at the end. I also think Fox should lose their FCC license to broadcast such disinformation.

Sean Hannity on Fox

Fox News host Sean Hannity told his millions of viewers on Thursday evening that nobody should feel shamed or pressured into getting a coronavirus vaccine, insisting that it’s a “personal decision” and revealing that half of his friends aren’t getting a jab.

In recent weeks, and as federally approved vaccines have been administered at an increasing rate, concern has continued to grow over the large number of Republicans and conservatives who have expressed hesitancy in getting immunized. An NPR/Marist poll, for instance, found that nearly half of Trump supporters would not get a shot when they’re eligible.

Much of the blame has been pointed at Fox News, whose primetime stars have increasingly cast doubt on the efficacy and safety of the vaccine. Even as former President Donald Trump took to Fox airwaves this week to urge his followers to get vaccinated, the network itself spent virtually no time covering his vaccine endorsement in the following days.

During his Thursday primetime broadcast, Hannity—who served as an informal adviser to the ex-president—attempted to find a middle ground. While he said he personally plans to get […]