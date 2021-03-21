Democrats Unveil ‘Build Green’ Infrastructure and Jobs Act

Stephan: What I find fascinating is how radically different the Republican and Democratic approach to the future is made obvious. Not just the difference between Trump and Biden, although that is so different it is bizarre, but the two parties as a whole. American infrastructure was largely built about 100 years ago and today it is coming apart. Sewers, waterlines, the electrical grid, bridges, roads, and sidewalks all are falling apart -literally in many cases. Because we only have one social value in this country, profit, fixing infrastructure which is expensive and produces little immediate profit, has been a very low priority. Now we have no choice and it is the Democrats who see why this issue must be addressed.

Construction workers upgrade the Green Line light rail system run by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority in Boston on August 6, 2020. Credit: Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe/Getty

Four congressional Democrats on Friday unveiled the BUILD GREEN Infrastructure and Jobs Act, a bill that would invest $500 billion over 10 years in state, local, and tribal projects to galvanize the transition to all electric public transportation—reducing climate-damaging greenhouse gas emissions and health-threatening air pollution while expanding clean mass transit and creating up to one million new jobs.

“This bill would make a dramatic, material difference in the everyday lives of hundreds of millions of people.”

—Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Modeled after the Department of Transportation’s BUILD grant program, the bill (pdf) to provide grant funding to green the nation’s public transportation infrastructure while creating good-paying jobs in the process was introduced by Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Ed Markey (D-Mass.) as well as Reps. Andrew Levin (D-Mich.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

“The climate crisis is an existential threat to our planet,” Warren acknowledged in a press release, “but it’s also a once-in-a-generation opportunity to rebuild our crumbling infrastructure, […]