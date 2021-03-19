Tracking The Invisible Killer

Stephan: It is going to take as much as two years to repair the damage wrought to the United States by Trump and those we served him. It will take some people the rest of their lives to deal with the consequences of the damage. Why did he do these things? In my opinion, for a variety of reasons all having in common that they were selfish.

Vantage Specialty Chemicals, where ethylene oxide is used to make other chemicals and consumer products, is seen in Gurnee, Ill., on Feb. 21, 2021. Credit: Jamie Kelter Davis/The Intercept

Millie Corder didn’t know why there was so much cancer in her family. Her daughter, Cheryl, was only 27 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer and 34 when the disease killed her in 2002. By that time, Millie’s husband, Chuck, had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. He recovered, only to develop skin cancer in 2005. The next year, Millie herself was diagnosed with colon cancer and, two years after that, with breast cancer. Those years were a blur as she shuttled back and forth between her office, her home, and doctors’ appointments. While she was recovering, Chuck died of his cancer. Two years later, her stepson, Brian, was diagnosed with and died from lung cancer.

Millie Corder still can’t say for sure why her family was devastated by cancer. But since burying her daughter, stepson, and husband, she’s learned that the neighborhood where they lived and worked in Lake County, Illinois, has been inundated with dangerous amounts of […]