Republicans who tried to overturn election vote against medals for Capitol, D.C. police

Stephan: The United States' Congress at this time has an unusually high number vulgar, corrupt, vile individuals. Here are twelve who voted against medals for the people who protected them. Really. They are that bad. Oh, and don't forget 172 Republicans voted against the Violence Against Women Act. Yes, really, they did.

Andy Biggs, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Louie Gohmert Credit: Salon/Getty

A dozen House Republicans on Wednesday voted against awarding Congressional medals to police departments that protected them during the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The House voted 413-12 to award Congressional Gold Medals to the Capitol Police and D.C. Metro Police, as well as a third medal for the Smithsonian Institution to display in honor of other law enforcement agencies that assisted in response to the Capitol attack. The bill was scheduled for a vote last week but some Republicans used procedural measures to delay the vote. The resolution now heads to the Senate, which already voted to award a Congressional Gold Medal to Officer Eugene Goodman, who led rioters away from the Senate chamber.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., lashed out at Republicans who opposed the bill, accusing them of trying to “erase the events of January 6 and deny the responsibility of a far-right, insurrectionist mob incited by former President Trump.”

The 12 GOP members who voted no featured an all-star cast of far-right Trump supporters: Andy Biggs of Arizona, Marjorie Taylor […]