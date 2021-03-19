Kobach teamed up with Wichita businessman to sell COVID-killing device. An investigation found no validity to their claims.

Stephan: This won't get much if any attention at the national level, but I am running it because it is yet another proof that to rise in the Republican Party, on the basis of the evidence, you have to be a racist, a grifter, or a christofascist or all three. Kobach was the Secretary of State of Kansas and part of the team that did so much damage to the state.

Credit: Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector

NEW YORK, NEW YORK — In early October, Kris Kobach, Kansas’ former Secretary of State, and Daniel Drake, a Wichita-based venture capitalist-turned-CEO, made a sales pitch to Kansas legislators. The duo wheeled in what looked to lawmakers like a “refrigerator” — a shiny metal box Drake called a “revolutionary” device that would “kill COVID” and bring “several hundred jobs back to Wichita.”

“This stuff is very cutting-edge,” Kobach said. The local development of such exciting technology was why, he told lawmakers, he wanted Kansas to get the “first bite at the apple.”

