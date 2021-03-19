Damning new evidence exposed from infamous Trump Tower meeting with Russian attorney

Stephan: As I am writing this Rachel Maddow is detailing the growing evidence showing that Trump and his orcs were in substance acting as active Russian agents because their power aspirations coincided with Putin's interest. Here is another bit. The question that I think needs to be addressed is how both the Department of Justice and we, as a people, should hold these men to account. It is my view that these people must be held accountable or our laws mean nothing.

A German company newly sanctioned by the Biden administration for its ties to the poisoning of a Russian political activist has been linked to the infamous 2016 meeting at Trump Tower.

The Biden administration sanctioned Riol-Chemie for its “activities in support of Russia’s weapons of mass destruction programs,” but financial records reviewed by The Daily Beast show the poisoning of Alexei Navalny is tied to the money laundering network that Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskya was trying to cover up when she met with Donald Trump Jr. and other campaign officials before the 2016 election.

The dark money network, which was exposed by Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky can be linked by those documents to the chemical weapons program run by Russia's intelligence services, the website reported.

Documents compiled by Lithuanian investigators show Riol-Chemie received hundreds of thousands of dollars from a company registered in the British Virgin Islands that’s accused of laundering some of the $230 million fraud exposed by […]