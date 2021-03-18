‘They’re not just liars — they’re Russian assets’: Intel experts nail Republicans in new report

Stephan: What is becoming ever more obvious is that President Trump, members of the right-wing media like Hannity, lawyers like Rudy Giuliani, advisors like Michael Flynn, as well as Senators like Ron Johnson, and Representatives like Devin Nunes were all explicitly essentially Russian assets working against the interests of the United States. To me they are traitors and I am amazed that at this point, with the exception of Flynn who was pardoned by Trump, none are being held to account for their actions and words. Apparently, you can commit treason in this country with impunity if you are rich enough and well enough connected. But if you are a Black teenager with a baggie of joints in your pocket you can go to prison for years. I'm sorry, I just don't find that acceptable.

The new intelligence report revealing that Russia coordinated with President Donald Trump’s campaign for the 2020 election came as a bombshell Tuesday. While it didn’t name names, it implied Rudy Giuliani was part of the disinformation effort as well as “The key element of Moscow’s strategy this election cycle was its use of people linked to Russian intelligence to launder influence narratives, including misleading or unsubstantiated narratives against Mr. Biden through U.S. media organizations, U.S. officials and prominent U.S. individuals,” the report said. “Some of whom were close to former President Trump and his administration.”

While it doesn't name the "media organizations" it's clear that it means conservative media that perpetuated the lies about Biden and the 2020 election during and after it was over.

“There’s no rest for the weary because this doesn’t stop with this,” said Frank Figliuzzi, former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence. “It will keep coming. It is the new battlefield. And then, secondly, all of the people who just regurgitated every day and every night and, by the way, still […]