Stoked By Trump, Paranoia About China Is Fueling Anti-Asian Racism

Stephan: Donald Trump is a mass murderer. He didn't pull the trigger, but he created the circumstance that led his followers to do the deed. "China Virus." "Wuhan virus." "Kung flu." Just the sort of inflammatory language that would stir his White male followers to violence. And that is exactly what it did.

A man holds a sign that reads “Racism is a Virus” during the “We Are Not Silent” rally against anti-Asian hate in response to recent anti-Asian crime in the Chinatown-International District of Seattle, Washington, on March 13. Credit: Jason Redmond/ Getty

Before a series of shootings in the Atlanta area this week that disproportionately targeted people of Asian descent, members of the Asian American community spent months expressing alarm that high-profile figures — including then-President Donald Trump — were inciting violence by telling Americans to blame China for the coronavirus pandemic.

Their warnings largely went unheeded. And despite Trump’s departure from office and evidence of rising violence against Asian Americans, influential voices from politicians to foreign policy experts are still speaking of an existential competition with Beijing in ways that could spur violence towards people perceived as being linked to China.

“Our community has been facing a [relentless] increase in attacks and harassment over the past year,” Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.), the chairwoman of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, tweeted on […]