Medicare for All Would Have Prevented Hundreds of Thousands of Covid Deaths: New Report

Stephan: The data is unimpeachable: if the United States Had a Civilized health care system instead of an illness profit greed system hundreds of thousands of our fellow citizens would still be alive. Is that clear enough for you? Don't you think it is time for America to join the rest of the civilized world and create a universal birthright single-payer system, Medicare for all?

Registered nurses conduct a demonstration in Lafayette Park to read aloud names of healthcare providers who have contracted Covid-19 and died as a result of treating infected patients on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call/Getty

A new report released Tuesday morning by consumer advocacy group Public Citizen makes the case that the United States’ fragmented for-profit healthcare system hampered the nation’s coronavirus response “at every turn,” resulting in millions of Covid-19 infections and hundreds of thousands of deaths that likely would have been prevented under a Medicare for All system.

Titled Unprepared for Covid-19: How the Pandemic Makes the Case for Medicare for All, the white paper builds off a recent analysis showing that around 40% of U.S. Covid-19 infections and 33% of virus deaths are associated with uninsurance, which was high before the pandemic and soared last year as mass layoffs threw millions off their employer-provided coverage. The growing uninsured rate has hit frontline workers particularly hard.

“Whether we face a public health emergency like a global pandemic or simply need to meet routine medical needs, Medicare for All would ensure necessary […]