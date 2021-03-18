Domestic Violent Extremism Poses Heightened Threat in 2021

Stephan: Read this. What do you conclude? Here is the truth as I see it. America has a White male problem, and it is very serious. Almost all of this domestic violence variously centers on some combination of White supremacy, christofascism, or male dominance. But the one virtual universal is it always involves White males. Something is deeply wrong with American culture, and it is time to talk about it and fix it.

Executive Summary

(U) The IC assesses that domestic violent extremists (DVEs) who are motivated by a range of ideologies

and galvanized by recent political and societal events in the United States pose an elevated threat to the

Homeland in 2021. Enduring DVE motivations pertaining to biases against minority populations and

perceived government overreach will almost certainly continue to drive DVE radicalization and mobilization

to violence. Newer sociopolitical developments—such as narratives of fraud in the recent general election, the

emboldening impact of the violent breach of the US Capitol, conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic,

and conspiracy theories promoting violence—will almost certainly spur some DVEs to try to engage in

violence this year.

(U) The IC assesses that lone offenders or small cells of DVEs adhering to a diverse set of violent extremist

ideologies are more likely to carry out violent attacks in the Homeland than organizations that allegedly

advocate a DVE ideology. DVE attackers often radicalize independently by consuming violent extremist

material online and mobilize without direction from a violent extremist organization, making detection and

disruption difficult.

(U) The IC assesses that racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists (RMVEs) and militia violent

extremists (MVEs) present the […]