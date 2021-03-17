Trump Would Rather You Die Than Aid Biden’s Vaccine Rollout

Stephan: A physician friend wrote me this morning commenting on the fact that Republicans are not getting vaccinated and that this is going to have an effect on how the virus spreads, and how many die. I think he is spot on, and this report confirms that. I am going to follow the illness and death rate of Red states compared to Blue states. As you know from earlier articles I have published it is already clear that there is already a notable disparity showing states governed by Republicans have worse statistics than states governed by Democrats. It makes people very uncomfortable to acknowledge that, but facts are facts. If you live in a Red value state you are at greater risk.

The White House just launched a $250 million ad campaign to convince the vaccine-hesitant to get inoculated. President Joe Biden could save himself the money and call on political influencers to do it for him. Just up the street sit members of Congress—about 25 percent of them, mostly Republicans—who haven’t gotten it yet.

If our elected leaders can’t lead us to herd immunity, who can? Each member, under continuity of government rules, is entitled to the shot. No waiting on hold for an appointment, no traveling far afield to get it, no lines. The doctor, in the form of an Attending Physician, is literally in the House.

As the rollout continues, it’s not minorities rejecting the vaccine, even though they have reason to doubt their government’s intentions toward them and have the most trouble nailing one. It’s white Republicans who are resisting—like former President Donald Trump, who treated COVID as something between a hoax and a personal affront. Hydroxychloroquine, or bleach? Maybe. Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine? Hell no. Sen. Ron “Anon” Johnson said having COVID-19 is superior to […]