Putin Attacked US 2020 Election to Help Trump Says Just-Released US Intel Community Report

Stephan: A very important report has just been released showing once again that Putin and Trump were in league and the Russian intelligence services were doing everything they could to rig the election in Trump's favor. There are a couple of things that should be borne in mind, that are not getting much if any coverage. First, this report was prepared before the Biden administration began, and it is only now that it has been declassified. Second, there are a number of important nuances to this report showing that Russia, but not China, consciously and deliberately tried to get Trump re-elected because they had some kind of influence over him. The full report is too long for SR, but here is the link to download all 15 pages, and I urge you to download it and read it.https://www.dni.gov/files/ODNI/documents/assessments/ICA-declass-16MAR21.pdf What is very clear from reading the full report is that Trump knew this was happening and did nothing which, in my opinion, is an act of treason.

Two of the world’s greatest criminals hanging out together

Russian President Vladimir Putin once again attacked the United States, this time during the 2020 election cycle, in order to help President Donald Trump win re-election, according to a just released declassified report from the U.S. National Intelligence Council, which is part of the broader United States Intelligence Community (IC).

“President Putin authorized, and a range of Russian government organizations conducted, influence operations aimed at denigrating President Biden’s candidacy and the Democratic Party, supporting former President Trump, undermining public confidence in the electoral process, and exacerbating sociopolitical divisions in the U.S.,” one of the report’s key judgments reveals.

The Wall Street Journal adds “Iran carried out a multipronged covert influence operation intended to undercut Mr. Trump’s re-election chances but didn’t directly promote his rivals,” according to the report. China did not actively interfere, the report also states.

“Despite the various foreign campaigns, however, the report said there were no indications any foreign actor had attempted to alter ‘any technical aspect of the voting process in […]