Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Wednesday, March 17th, 2021

Putin Attacked US 2020 Election to Help Trump Says Just-Released US Intel Community Report

Author:     David Badash
Source:     New Civil Rights Movement
Publication Date:     March 16, 2021 at 02:45 PM ET
 Link: Putin Attacked US 2020 Election to Help Trump Says Just-Released US Intel Community Report
Stephan:   A very important report has just been released showing once again that Putin and Trump were in league and the Russian intelligence services were doing everything they could to rig the election in Trump's favor. There are a couple of things that should be borne in mind, that are not getting much if any coverage. First, this report was prepared before the Biden administration began, and it is only now that it has been declassified. Second, there are a number of important nuances to this report showing that Russia, but not China, consciously and deliberately tried to get Trump re-elected because they had some kind of influence over him. The full report is too long for SR, but here is the link to download all 15 pages, and I urge you to download it and read it.https://www.dni.gov/files/ODNI/documents/assessments/ICA-declass-16MAR21.pdf What is very clear from reading the full report is that Trump knew this was happening and did nothing which, in my opinion, is an act of treason.
Two of the world’s greatest criminals hanging out together

Russian President Vladimir Putin once again attacked the United States, this time during the 2020 election cycle, in order to help President Donald Trump win re-election, according to a just released declassified report from the U.S. National Intelligence Council, which is part of the broader United States Intelligence Community (IC).

“President Putin authorized, and a range of Russian government organizations conducted, influence operations aimed at denigrating President Biden’s candidacy and the Democratic Party, supporting former President Trump, undermining public confidence in the electoral process, and exacerbating sociopolitical divisions in the U.S.,” one of the report’s key judgments reveals.

The Wall Street Journal adds “Iran carried out a multipronged covert influence operation intended to undercut Mr. Trump’s re-election chances but didn’t directly promote his rivals,” according to the report. China did not actively interfere, the report also states.

“Despite the various foreign campaigns, however, the report said there were no indications any foreign actor had attempted to alter ‘any technical aspect of the voting process in […]

Read the Full Article

2 Comments

  1. Ryan on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 7:08 am

    Hello Mr. Schwartz,
    It pains me you keep falling for this Russiagate narrative. I was a Bernie supporter in both 2016 and 2020. I’ve written you before regarding the very minimal interference Russia had in our 2016 election (court documents show 100K, not to mention the bot assault which was shown to center around Jesus messaging and anti-masturbation ads (not kidding), but it apparently fell on deaf ears. Instead of rehashing that email, I found an excellent interview with journalist Aaron Mate’ on Matt Taibbi’s Useful Idiots podcast where he goes through the actual Russiagate EVIDENCE (hint: very little of it holds up). The bigger story regarding Russiagate is how liberal media got caught up with this narrative for over two years despite very little evidence.

    Interview with Mate’ starts 27m 33s:
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yGy6c3SHWf0&t=4335s

    Thanks,

    • Stephan Schwartz on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 12:44 pm

      Ryan —
      Sorry, I just deal with facts. If you think all the intelligence agencies in the United States have joined together to lie to the American population, the President, and the Congress, then please send me your proof that this is true. And please no rightwing crap.