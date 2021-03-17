Politics, consciousness, psychology, psychiatry, and brain behavior

As I am writing this we, in the United States, are in the midst of a medical crisis which has killed over 4,000 people today alone reaching a total of over 400,000 dead and, as if that were not enough, we have just experienced a White supremacist, authoritarian anti-democratic insurrection assault by Trump supporters on the nation’s Capitol, an attempt goaded on by a sitting U.S. President. An attack which killed at least five people, threatened to collapse1 our democracy, and that was supported by Republican Congressional members. But as you probably know that is just part of what is going on in America.
We are also facing economic collapse, the failure of our health care system, racial animosity and violence unseen in almost half a century,2 increased police brutality,3 and a level of governmental corruption so high as to be unequaled in American history.2 All happening in the context of a growing existential climate crisis.4 The American culture over the past four years has undergone a transformation of historic proportions, one that has brought consciousness, psychology, psychiatry, and brain behavior into sharp relief. Donald Trump began his presidency with an approval rate in the forties, and on the […]
Great article. Guessing that the negativity bias comes into play regarding the new never been tried before vaccines. Even though the mrna vaccines for c-19 only affect whether or not the person getting the jab has a bad case of the Covid, somehow now, many many people assume that EVERYBODY ELSE must get the vaccine as well in order for themselves to feel safe.
And, no I don’t feel safe getting an experimental synthetic vaccine. And, I feel very confident that in my case my innate immune system is functioning well.
My friend and I care for her 92 year-old mother with advancing dementia. When I look around the world these days it feels like a substantial number of my fellow humans are descending into that same state. No memory of the past, everything is in the moment and not in a meditative way, a lot of paranoia with fear of attack or theft, the repeated desire to go home and a childlike mind that can be redirected, at least sometimes.
I agree with Teresa about the vaccine and will not get this vax despite coercive fear, judgement and manipulation. Yes I could get sick and die as will we all from this or something else. That said in order to continue living with my family I may have to submit to their fears or live alone. So J&J may be the modest compromise but no gene modifying mRNA for me. I know, I know doesn’t do that still my caution was confirmed somewhat when I caught a discussion on MSNBC between the head of NIH and some other docs. The discussion was about the amazing potential uses of this now proven technology to modify genes that cause other diseases. Oddly the NIH head was not enthusiastic about rushing ahead because consequences of future mutations are currently unknowable.