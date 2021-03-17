Politics, consciousness, psychology, psychiatry, and brain behavior

Stephan: Wealthy fascists are funding researchers to learn how to manipulate you so that you support or vote for what they want. Here are some insights into how that is happening.

As I am writing this we, in the United States, are in the midst of a medical crisis which has killed over 4,000 people today alone reaching a total of over 400,000 dead and, as if that were not enough, we have just experienced a White supremacist, authoritarian anti-democratic insurrection assault by Trump supporters on the nation’s Capitol, an attempt goaded on by a sitting U.S. President. An attack which killed at least five people, threatened to collapse1 our democracy, and that was supported by Republican Congressional members. But as you probably know that is just part of what is going on in America.

We are also facing economic collapse, the failure of our health care system, racial animosity and violence unseen in almost half a century,2 increased police brutality,3 and a level of governmental corruption so high as to be unequaled in American history.2 All happening in the context of a growing existential climate crisis.4 The American culture over the past four years has undergone a transformation of historic proportions, one that has brought consciousness, psychology, psychiatry, and brain behavior into sharp relief. Donald Trump began his presidency with an approval rate in the forties, and on the […]