US accounts for over 1/3 of all global arms sales as Saudis suck up weapons

A new analysis of global weapons sales published Monday revealed that the United States now accounts for well over a third of all arms exports worldwide over the last half decade and nearly half of these weapons of war were sold to nations in the Middle East—a region beset by war and conflicts unleashed and exacerbated by American foreign policy.
According to the new data on global arms transfers compiled and analyzed by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a decrease in arms sales between 2016 and 2020 by Russia and China—the second and fifth exporters overall, respectively—was offset by increasing sales made by the other top five weapons exporters: U.S., France, and Germany. And while the sales remained steady compared to the 2011–2015 period, the report shows that the past decade still saw the highest levels of weapons sales worldwide since the height of the Cold War in the 1980s.https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?creatorScreenName=commondreams&creatorUserId=14296273&dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1371399722615898114&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.commondreams.org%2Fnews%2F2021%2F03%2F15%2Fsaudis-suck-weapons-us-accounts-over-13-all-global-arms-sales&siteScreenName=commondreams&siteUserId=14296273&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e1ffbdb%3A1614796141937&width=550px
According to SIPRI’s analysis:
The United States remains the largest arms exporter, increasing its global share of arms exports from 32 to 37 per cent between 2011–15 and 2016–20. The USA […]
Arms sales are an unfortunate reality, but buyers will always seek sellers. If not the from the US, buyers will go elsewhere. The key is to remove the NEED for armaments, isn’t it? Saudis will stop buying when Iran stops threatening, which also applies to Israel I would guess … It seems the two main branches of Islam must find peaceful coexistence. I see the Pope is trying to help. I believe Trump was really pushing that solution as well (but got no press for it in the left-media). Meantime Biden is already dropping bombs on Iranian militias while at the same time pushing reopening the failed JCPOA. More evidence of his dementia? If only President Biden would have an unscripted press conference where real questions could be asked? Joe is turning out to be the most inaccessible president in modern times, very telling indeed.
If by inaccessible you mean no tweets fantastic, wonderful no more chaos, confrontation, cruelty and general self-aggrandizing bs. As to dementia you overlook a lot to not see the evidence in dear leader’s performance of his duties.