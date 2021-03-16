Up to 25% of House members refuse COVID shots; Fauci warns of “disturbing” GOP vaccine avoidance

Stephan: I found this story gobsmacking. It's not just the anti-science posturing, and the willful ignorance; it is also the callous indifference about putting other people at risk. It is so Republican and captures in one simple story so much of what is wrong with Republicanism.

Madison Cawthorn at the RNC (Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee Credit: Getty

Slow acceptance of the coronavirus vaccine among lawmakers is delaying plans for the House of Representatives to return to a full legislative session, allowing members like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., to stall bills that have clear majority support.

About 25% of House members have either refused to be vaccinated, are avoiding it due to medical conditions or have not reported getting one, according to a memo from the Office of Attending Physician obtained by Axios. The memo said that congressional doctors cannot make new recommendations “regarding the modification or relaxation of existing social distancing guidelines” until they understand why members have not been vaccinated.

The report did not specify which members have been most reluctant to get the vaccine but polls show that white Republicans, particularly men and Trump supporters, are far more likely to oppose the vaccine than any other group, while Democrats overwhelmingly say they want a vaccine or have already received one. Congress has had its own vaccine supply since December.

“I won’t be taking it. The survival rate is too high […]