Fauci Says Trump Could End Republicans’ Vaccine Hesitancy

Reluctance among Republicans to receiving a vaccine is one of the biggest risks to coronavirus control efforts, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser said, although one GOP governor said attitudes may change.
Fauci said he’d like to see former President Donald Trump come out and publicly urge his supporters to get the vaccine.
“I wish he would,” Fauci said on “Fox News Sunday.” “He has such an incredible influence over people in the Republican Party. It would really be a game changer if he did.”
A PBS News Hour/NPR/Marist poll released Thursday showed that 41% of people who identify as Republicans, including 49% of GOP-leaning men, said they had no plans to get one of the three federally approved coronavirus vaccines. Among Democratic-leaning men, only 6% said the same.
Separately, a Monmouth University poll found 56% of Republicans either wanted to wait and see before getting a vaccine, or said they were likely never to get one. Only 23% of Democrats felt the same way.
“I just don’t get it,” Fauci said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” when asked […]
Geert Vanden Bossch explains vaccine hesitancy.
https://www.geertvandenbossche.org/
Getting a little tired of the condemnation of those of us who want to wait and see, who do not want to accept having foreign substances injected into our bodies. We are denigrated in all ways, the worst for me, is being dumped into the “basket of deplorables” as a stupid trumpian knuckle dragger. This constant drumbeat of fear is not going to do it for me. It is not just in the US where some are resistant to the the jab check out news coming from Europe.
I know of a very liberal Democratic upper-middle class couple, one being a retired nurse, who are waiting and seeing. Like me they keep social distance, wear masks, avoid crowds and so on. You don’t report on resistance in the medical community who are required to get this poison. No comment or stories here about enhancing the immune system suppose that would be a slippery slope into the QAnon rathole?
At 71 I have avoided the illness profit-industry my entire life must have been thirty years or more that I got a tetanus shot. Due only to social/family pressures will I likely submit as those who are vaccinated are afraid I might still infect them??. There are other vaccines in the pipeline the most recently approved being from J&J which uses different technology from the two now available.