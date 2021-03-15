Tiny Town, Big Decision: What Are We Willing to Pay to Fight the Rising Sea?

AVON, N.C. — Bobby Outten, a county manager in the Outer Banks, delivered two pieces of bad news at a recent public meeting. Avon, a town with a few hundred full-time residents, desperately needed at least $11 million to stop its main road from washing away. And to help pay for it, Dare County wanted to increase Avon’s property taxes, in some cases by almost 50 percent.
Homeowners mostly agreed on the urgency of the first part. They were considerably less keen on the second.
People gave Mr. Outten their own ideas about who should pay to protect their town: the federal government. The state government. The rest of the county. Tourists. People who rent to tourists. The view for many seemed to be, anyone but them.
Mr. Outten kept responding with the same message: There’s nobody coming to the rescue. We have only ourselves.
“We’ve got to act now,” he said.
The risk to tiny Avon from climate change is particularly dire — it is, after […]
When I lived down in Florida, I worked on a high-rise building right on the ocean beach and thought it was very stupid building a big 40 level high building right on the beach and thought it would either sink or fall over when the ocean came in with a large wave or the ocean overflowing from climate-change.