This Icelandic Startup Is Turning Carbon Dioxide Into Stone

Stephan: Climate change is going to require a complete change in how we think about and use technology. You cannot have a technology that produces money but degrades the wellbeing of the matrix. You can make profit but only so long as it does not degrade wellbeing. Here is an example of what I hope is going to happen.

The Hellisheidi power plant. Credit: Carbfix

Carbon emissions are the leading cause forcing the climate crisis today. These emissions account for more than 60% of man-made global warming, as well as other conditions related to climate crisis such as ocean acidification and weather pattern disruptions. However, a new solution to these impending carbon catastrophes has been discovered by Icelandic startup Carbfix, which is turning carbon dioxide into stone.Carbfix offers a plan for reaching Paris agreement goals for limiting anthropogenic warming using a process known as carbon capture and storage (CCS). The project, founded in 2007 by Reykjavik Energy and several research institutions (now owned by Reykjavik Energy), aims to capture CO2 from industrial sites, dissolve it in water, and then inject it into the ground where it turns to rock. The process only takes two years, effectively accelerating the process of natural carbon storage to meet increasing carbon emissions throughout the developed world.

Carbfix’s proprietary technology “captures” the carbon dioxide from an […]