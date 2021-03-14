New report finds 25% of Missouri adults say they won’t get a coronavirus vaccine

Stephan: This is what the Trumpian alt-right anti-vaccine disinformation campaign and willful ignorance has produced. It is going to be tragic, stupid, and lethal.

A woman receives the Covid-19 vaccine during a vaccination event on February 11, 2021 at the Jeff Vander Lou Senior living facility in St Louis, Missouri. Credit: Michael Thomas/Getty/North America/TNS



ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI — One-quarter of adult Missourians say they would not get a coronavirus vaccine at any point, according to results of a national survey released Friday. The findings from collaborators at four universities, including Northeastern and Harvard, place Missouri’s level of vaccine resistance above the national average of 21%, and near the middle of the pack, compared to other states. Massachusetts had the smallest share of respondents opposed to a coronavirus vaccine, at 9%, while Oklahoma and North Dakota tied for the greatest portion of residents who said they would not get the vaccinations at 33% each.

The study — based on polls of 21,459 U.S. residents from every state, including 424 Missourians — helps outline what experts say will be a critical effort to gauge vaccine hesitancy as the nation pushes to vaccinate its residents. The subject has already fueled conversation among St. Louis researchers and policy adjustments […]