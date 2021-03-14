New report finds 25% of Missouri adults say they won’t get a coronavirus vaccine

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI — One-quarter of adult Missourians say they would not get a coronavirus vaccine at any point, according to results of a national survey released Friday. The findings from collaborators at four universities, including Northeastern and Harvard, place Missouri’s level of vaccine resistance above the national average of 21%, and near the middle of the pack, compared to other states. Massachusetts had the smallest share of respondents opposed to a coronavirus vaccine, at 9%, while Oklahoma and North Dakota tied for the greatest portion of residents who said they would not get the vaccinations at 33% each.
The study — based on polls of 21,459 U.S. residents from every state, including 424 Missourians — helps outline what experts say will be a critical effort to gauge vaccine hesitancy as the nation pushes to vaccinate its residents. The subject has already fueled conversation among St. Louis researchers and policy adjustments […]
The weird thing is that the Pubs are encouraging behaviors that are deadly, ie…no vaccine or masks or social distancing, etc. are the rulers trying to thin the herd, or what? I just can’t figure them out. WTH???