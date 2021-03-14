In the shadow of its exceptionalism, America fails to invest in the basics

Stephan: This article is very important, because it showcases the defining profile of the United States. Compared to every other developed nation in the world, although you'll rarely hear any politician or media person admit it, our exceptionalism is defined by contrasting extremism, and this article lays it out very clearly. This must change if we are to get through climate change without catastrophic pain, suffering, and death.

A homeless camp in Austin last month, covered in a rare snow. Credit: Sergio Flores/The Washington Post

The Perseverance rover, fresh off its flawless landing, was on a mission, scouring the surface of Mars for evidence of ancient life, relaying crystal-clear images of an alien world, proving that when it comes to space exploration, no one does it better than the United States.

And 139 million miles away, back on Earth, 38-year-old Chris Prescott was still washing dishes, bathing and cooking with bottled water.

It had been two weeks since an Arctic blast swooped into Texas, knocked out the power grid and busted Prescott’s pipes just as Perseverance was touching down. For many in his impoverished Houston neighborhood — only a short drive from the Johnson Space Center — the water coming out of their taps was as dark and dingy as the Martian landscape.

“People were already struggling,” said Prescott, who gets by on the money he makes doing occasional yard work, having lost his full-time job to the pandemic. “Now this has put them at the bottom of the […]