As Cases Spread Across U.S. Last Year, Pattern Emerged Suggesting Link Between Governors’ Party Affiliation and COVID-19 Case and Death Numbers

STARTING IN EARLY SUMMER LAST YEAR, ANALYSIS FINDS THAT STATES WITH REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS HAD HIGHER CASE AND DEATH RATES
The per-capita rates of new COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 deaths were higher in states with Democrat governors in the first months of the pandemic last year, but became much higher in states with Republican governors by mid-summer and through 2020, possibly reflecting COVID-19 policy differences between GOP- and Democrat-led states, according to a study led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the Medical University of South Carolina.
For their study, the researchers analyzed data on SARS-CoV-2-positive nasal swab tests, COVID-19 diagnoses, and COVID-19 fatalities, for the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. After adjusting for confounding factors such as state population density, they found that Republican-governed states began to have consistently higher rates of positive swab tests in May, of COVID-19 diagnoses in June, and of COVID-19 mortality in July.
The results, published online March 10 in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, suggest that policy differences between Republican- and Democrat-governed states, including mitigation measures […]
Ya, just like NY and CA … bunk!
Tom N — I am sorry you don’t like facts, perhaps Infowars would be a better choice.
Stephan, “facts” (if they can be believed nowadays) can be cherry picked to fit and support almost any narrative.
But I live in NY and can attest to the tragic failures of “superior democrat governance” here. I have close friends who have suffered and lost loved ones because of this mans terrible edicts! And now Cuomo’s web of lies and misdeeds is coming apart, attested to by those who worked closely with him, not just his political opponents! You will be hard pressed to find much of that in the left media however, WHY? Because it just cannot be?
Tom —
This was not a cherry-picking political operation. This was a rigorous well-conducted comprehensive survey by a major medical institution
Over in Europe, a number of the countries found that one of the Corona-virus vaccines produce clots and could kill people in the long run. I think it was the Astra vaccine but am not sure.
I believed PEW found that 49% of male Republican voters do not intend to take the vaccine. Some problems contain their own solution.
But on the bigger picture it is likely that the GOP will be a dead thing by next election; the logic being that when a minority party divides, there isn’t much to squabble over. My hope is that this duopoly goes the way of the Whigs and Torys . . for if you have not noticed, the banks sway both “parties” and debt is arising to untenable heights. Economies do not work without customers, and that is what the Econ Agamemnon will look like come September and the eviction amnesty’s jaws close. Haves and Have-Nots dividing every city and town. Wise people could write them down, as Michael Hudson has written in And Forgive Them Their Debts. But I do not see it happening under Biden and the party that brung him. Do you?
While there are many sweet sentiments among the Ds, their banking policies are the same as the Rs as we see by counting billionaires. We cannot have equality under the law with the equivalent of 12 billionaires per state. It is a bipartisan agreement. Billionaires make good donors.
Yes the real meaning of the “golden rule”.