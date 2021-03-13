The 4 Great Migrations

Stephan: For over a decade I have been telling my readers that we are going to have three great internal migrations, in addition to the widely known migration into the U.S. from the failed nations of Central and South America. This is one of the reasons it is so important to begin developing national programs, not based on profit, to cope with what is coming. In this essay, Charles Blow takes his look at these issues.

San Antonio area residents in line at a food distribution center on Sunday. A winter storm in Texas left millions without power or running water.

Credit: Christopher Lee/The New York Times



The humanitarian and infrastructure disaster that followed Texas’ winter storm illustrates that catastrophic weather events may soon become less freak occurrences and more part of an unremitting new normal.

It should also remind us of how a new era in which extreme weather is normal will push — or force — some to migrate to new locations less impacted by this weather.

As a reportresulting from a partnership between ProPublica and The New York Times Magazine, with support from the Pulitzer Center, found:

“Across the United States, some 162 million people — nearly one in two — will most likely experience a decline in the quality of their environment, namely more heat and less water. For 93 million of them, the changes could be particularly severe, and by 2070, our analysis suggests, if carbon emissions rise at extreme levels, at least four million Americans could find themselves living at the fringe, in places […]