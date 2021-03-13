Sinking land and rising seas: the dual crises facing coastal communities

Stephan: A few days ago I ran a story about sinking cities. Here is a more detailed follow-up which also notes that as cities are sinking the sea is rising and American cities such as New Orleans are facing a double whammy. Everything I read these days is telling me that the U.S. coastline is undergoing radical change, and that internal migrations away from the coasts are inevitable.

The Jakarta Bay seawall protects shops, homes, and mosques from being inundated by the sea. Due to rising sea levels and the overextraction of groundwater, the capital is considered one of the world’s fastest sinking cities.

Credit: Ian Teh, Panos Pictures/Redux

The world’s coastal residents are experiencing more extreme sea level rise than is widely appreciated because they are concentrated in places where the land is sinking rapidly, a study published Monday in Nature Climate Change has found.

Sea levels are rising globally as Earth’s ice sheets melt and as warming sea water expands. But on a local scale, subsidence, or sinking land, can dramatically aggravate the problem. Cities like New Orleans and Jakarta are experiencing very rapid sea level rise relative to their coastlines—the land itself is sinking as the water is rising.

Now, an international team of researchers has demonstrated that this one-two punch is more than a local problem. Sinking land makes coastal residents around the world disproportionately vulnerable to rising seas: The typical coastal inhabitant is experiencing a sea level rise rate three to four times higher than the global […]