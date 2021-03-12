Vaccine-skeptical Trump country poses challenge to immunization push

Stephan: As the Biden administration actually behaves professionally and realistically about the Covid-19 pandemic, it becomes very easy to see how incompetent the Trump administration was. It is also bringing into sharp focus the difference between Republican Red value state governance, and Democratic Blue value state governance. Watch what happens in the states governed by the incompetent likes of DeSantis, Abbott, Noem and others. I think this is going to get even clearer as the anti-mask, anti-science Trumpers become the problem with stopping the virus because their behavior is why Covid cases keep cropping up in certain locales.

A healthcare worker administers the second dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine during the first day of the second dose vaccinations at the Ratliff Stadium Mass Vaccination Site on March 2, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. Credit: Jacob Ford/Odessa American/AP

The Biden administration can finally ship large quantities of coronavirus shots into the American heartland, where health officials are encountering a reservoir of vaccine skepticism among rural Americans who’ve adopted former President Donald Trump’s denial of a virus battering their communities.

If a critical mass of people don’t accept Covid-19 vaccines, the country won’t achieve “herd immunity.” When there was just a trickle of vaccines, hesitancy didn’t matter as much because plenty of people were clamoring for the scarce shots. Now that the supply is ramping up, the challenge is to overcome fear, distrust and outright antagonism to the new vaccines shared by some groups in large numbers. That’s the path to save lives, slow the emergence of new virus variants, end the stress on the health care system and restore the economy.

“We’ve got fairly good trust — but there’s a block […]