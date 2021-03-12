‘Straight out of Jim Crow’: Voting rights expert blasts AZ Republican who says ‘everybody shouldn’t be voting’

Stephan: I just don't know how the Republican position about democracy could be made any clearer. If you know a Republican ask them if they believe all citizens should be able to vote. If they say, no, ask them why not, and who should be able to vote? If they say yes, ask them how it is possible they can be a Republican?

Arizona Republican State RepresentativeJohn Kavanagh

State Rep. John Kavanagh, who chairs the the Government and Elections Committee in the Arizona House, says not everyone should be voting, and the “quality of votes” matters. One of the nation’s top voting rights experts is blasting that rhetoric, suggesting it’s racist, “straight out of Jim Crow.”

“There’s a fundamental difference between Democrats and Republicans,” Kavanagh, a Republican, said, as CNN reports. “Democrats value as many people as possible voting, and they’re willing to risk fraud,” he claimed, not only without any proof, but falsely. While there are relatively few voter fraud and election fraud cases across the country, those who have committed these crimes are almost always Republicans.

“Republicans are more concerned about fraud,” Kavanagh claimed, “so we don’t mind putting security measures in that won’t let everybody vote — but everybody shouldn’t be voting.”

“Not everybody wants to vote, and if somebody is uninterested in voting, that probably means that they’re totally uninformed on the issues,” Kavanagh added, again, without merit. “Quantity is important, but we have to look at the quality of […]