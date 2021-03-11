House Gives Final Approval To $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Package

Stephan: I am sure you have already heard this news, and probably lengthy commentary on it. I am running this story to make two points. First, this is entirely Democratic legislation. While the Republicans are talking about Dr, Seuss characters, Mr. Potatohead, and trying to set up an investigation of Britney Spears finances, the Democrats under Biden, Sanders, Pelosi, and Schumer have crafted and passed the most wellbeing fostering legislation in decades. Second, it is going to lift half, HALF, of the poverty-stricken children in the U.S. out of poverty.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., walks from the House floor, during the vote on the Democrat’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Washington. Credit:Alex Brandon/AP

House lawmakers Wednesday gave final approval to President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, sending the legislation to his desk for his signature. The White House says Biden plans to sign it on Friday.

“This legislation is about giving the backbone of this nation — the essential workers, the working people who built this country, the people who keep this country going — a fighting chance,” Biden said in a statement Wednesday.

The House voted 220-211 with no Republicans voting in favor of the bill, despite calls for bipartisan support from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other Democratic leaders.

One Democrat, Rep. Jared Golden, voted against the bill, citing concerns over changes to the legislation from the Senate.

“Although I support the Senate’s effort to reduce the number of wealthier households that will receive stimulus checks, they did not go far enough, and other changes — like removing the minimum wage […]