House Gives Final Approval To $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Package

House lawmakers Wednesday gave final approval to President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, sending the legislation to his desk for his signature. The White House says Biden plans to sign it on Friday.
“This legislation is about giving the backbone of this nation — the essential workers, the working people who built this country, the people who keep this country going — a fighting chance,” Biden said in a statement Wednesday.
The House voted 220-211 with no Republicans voting in favor of the bill, despite calls for bipartisan support from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other Democratic leaders.
One Democrat, Rep. Jared Golden, voted against the bill, citing concerns over changes to the legislation from the Senate.
“Although I support the Senate’s effort to reduce the number of wealthier households that will receive stimulus checks, they did not go far enough, and other changes — like removing the minimum wage […]
Why in the world would this bill only give hope and wellbeing to HALF of the poverty stricken children? I thought Biden wanted unity, that means help for ALL in my mind.