Brits watching Oprah’s Meghan Markle interview horrified by US prescription drug ads

Stephan: I had the same reaction as the Brits, but that is my regular response. MSNBC, CNN, and Fox all seem to depend on drug ads to a disproportionate degree for advertising income. Note, as this report does, that in Europe and the UK where the healthcare systems are based on fostering wellbeing not making maximum profit you just don't see the endless drug ads. And it is particularly weird because as you listen to the cautions about side effects, many including death, you have to ask, who would take such a drug?

Some British citizens who watched Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to be more shocked by American drug ads than by anything the royal couple said.

As documented by Ayesha Siddiqi on Twitter, many Britons were stunned that Americans are constantly subjected to advertisements for prescription drugs that include lengthy lists of incredibly hazardous side effects.

The United Kingdom, which for decades has enjoyed the socialized medicine provided by the country’s National Health Service, does not have ads for prescription drugs, as medicine in the country is strictly a not-for-profit affair.