Biden signs executive order expanding voting access

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Sunday expanding voting access in what the White House calls “an initial step” in its efforts to “protect the right to vote and ensure all eligible citizens can freely participate in the electoral process.”The move comes as Republicans in statehouses around the country work to advance voter suppression legislation, including a bill in Georgia that voting rights groups say targets Black voters. Congressional Democrats, meanwhile, have pushed measures in recent days to increase voting rights, including HR1 — a sweeping ethics and election package that contains provisions expanding early and mail-in voting, restoring voting rights to former felons, and easing voter registration for eligible Americans.MORE ON VOTING RIGHTS
- House passes sweeping election bill that would counter GOP efforts to restrict voter access
- Republican legislators around the country seek to strip governors and officials of emergency election powers
- Falsehoods and death threats haunt local election workers weeks after Capitol siege
- High-profile elections […]
It is good to see Biden coming through on some of his campaign promises. I hope he comes through on all of them, if we push him from the bottom to do so. We have to push progressive ideas from the bottom up if we want anything to happen, especially on Medicare, or better yet Medicaid for all. All people need what congress itself has: total coverage for healthcare and wellbeing in all it’s forms. I