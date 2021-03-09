Biden signs executive order expanding voting access

Stephan: Excellent good news. While the Republicans are doing everything they can to limit voting, particularly voting by Black or Brown voters, Biden is working to asssure those same people, all people, can vote.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Sunday expanding voting access in what the White House calls “an initial step” in its efforts to “protect the right to vote and ensure all eligible citizens can freely participate in the electoral process.”The move comes as Republicans in statehouses around the country work to advance voter suppression legislation, including a bill in Georgia that voting rights groups say targets Black voters. Congressional Democrats, meanwhile, have pushed measures in recent days to increase voting rights, including HR1 — a sweeping ethics and election package that contains provisions expanding early and mail-in voting, restoring voting rights to former felons, and easing voter registration for eligible Americans.MORE ON VOTING RIGHTS