GOP groups quiet as billionaire donor stands accused of running biggest tax fraud scheme ever

The billionaire accused of running the biggest tax fraud scheme in U.S. history was a prolific donor to Republican groups and causes. The leaders of those organizations have kept quiet on the federal charges against him.
Robert Brockman, former CEO of Ohio-based software company Reynolds & Reynolds, was charged in October with running a $2 billion tax fraud scheme.
Department of Justice officials said at the time that the businessman had hidden capital gains income for more than 20 years through various offshore entities in Bermuda and Nevis […]
That English phrase comes to mind: “In for a penny, in for a pound”. High achieving capitalist who followed best trumpian practice who must have many admirers, in some quarters. Sign of the times, at least he was quiet about it, no tweets that should be considered during trial.