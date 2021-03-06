GOP groups quiet as billionaire donor stands accused of running biggest tax fraud scheme ever

Stephan: Do I even need to say anything?

Robert Brockman attends an intimate al fresco dinner celebrating the Rice University groundbreaking of James Turrell’s Rice University Skyspace project at the home of Phoebe and Bobby Tudor, Tuesday evening, May 17, 2011, in Houston.

Credit: Dave Rossman/Houston Chronicle|AP

The billionaire accused of running the biggest tax fraud scheme in U.S. history was a prolific donor to Republican groups and causes.

The leaders of those organizations have kept quiet on the accusations against him.

Robert Brockman, former CEO of Ohio-based software company Reynolds & Reynolds, was charged in October with running a $2 billion tax fraud scheme.

Department of Justice officials said at the time that the businessman had hidden capital gains income for more than 20 years through various offshore entities in Bermuda and Nevis […]