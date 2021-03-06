Global freedom continues steady decline: report

Stephan: Freedom is hard to keep; it requires a deep commitment within the social entity, be it a town or a nation, and worldwide freedom is decreasing. I have been thinking about why this is happening, and I think it is because we are undergoing a second Gutenberg transition. Just as printing made information available to average people transforming western culture, electronic media has changed our culture magnifying the tactical and strategic power of disinformation as a social tool by which a certain percentage of a population can be manipulated. That plus greed and the quest for power is one of the biggest threats civilization faces. To see the full report go to: https://freedomhouse.org/countries/freedom-world/scores

The global erosion of democracy has continued for a 15th consecutive year, according to an annual report from Freedom House.

Zoom in: The report calls particular attention to India, which slipped from “free” to “partly free” due to the government’s “scapegoating of Muslims” and “crackdown on critics.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi is, according to the report, “driving India itself toward authoritarianism.”

What’s happening: Governments in several countries used the cover of the pandemic to consolidate control.