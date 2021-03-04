To Help Fund Covid Recovery and Redress Inequality, Warren Unveils Wealth Tax on ‘Ultra-Millionaires’ and Billionaires

KEY POINTS
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders and other Democrats on Monday proposed a 2% annual tax on wealth over $50 million, rising to 3% for wealth over $1 billion.
- The Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act would aim to close the U.S. wealth gap, which has grown wider during the Covid pandemic.
Citing the explosive growth of inequality during the coronavirus crisis—which has followed more than four decades of upward redistribution and concentration of wealth at the top—Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Monday introduced a bill to tax a small portion of the wealth of the richest 100,000 households in the United States to help fund President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.
“A tax on wealth above $50 million is very popular, and is even more popular when it funds priorities like child care, healthcare, and jobs in our communities.”
—Stephanie Taylor, PCCC
“As Congress develops additional plans to help our economy,” Warren (D-Mass.) said in a statement, “the wealth tax should be at the top of the list to help pay for these plans because of the huge amounts of revenue it would […]
The highest (US) federal marginal income tax rate post-WWII was 92% according to https://www.taxpolicycenter.org/statistics/historical-highest-marginal-income-tax-rates
I totally agree with the wealth-tax initiative. It would eliminate a lot of the inequality which has crept into our system because of the Republicans.