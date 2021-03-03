Virginia Becomes First Southern State to Pass Legislation to Legalize Marijuana

Stephan: I have been holding this for a few days because other stories were more important, but I take this as a sign that Virginia is going Blue, and also as a sign that marijuana madness in the U.S. is fading slowly away. I live in a state where marijuana has been legal for years now. And what I have noticed is no one talks much about grass anymore, there is less crime, and fewer sleazy people are coming on to the island.

Virginia lawmakers approved a bill on Saturday that will legalize recreational marijuana in 2024. The compromise bill that delays retail sales of the drug for three years turns Virginia into the first Southern state to vote to legalize marijuana for adults, joining 15 other states and the District of Columbia. The bill still has to be signed by Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, who has been vocal about his support for marijuana legalization. “It’s been a lot of work to get here, but I would say that we’re on the path to an equitable law allowing responsible adults to use cannabis,” State Sen. Adam Ebbin told the Associated Press.

The House passed the legalization measure 48-43 while the Senate approved it 20-19. The bill was approved without a single Republican vote in either chamber. The bill, which would legalize possession of an ounce of marijuana or less by those 21 or older, calls for the creation of an independent agency to regulate the marijuana market. But lawmakers “punted,” as the Richmond Times-Dispatch puts it, several key decision on how the market would […]