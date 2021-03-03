U.S. Satisfaction Improved After Recent Decline

STORY HIGHLIGHTS
- 27% of U.S. adults are satisfied, up from 11% in January
- Satisfaction among Democrats surges 40 percentage points
- COVID-19 surpasses the government as most important problem
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Twenty-seven percent of U.S. adults are satisfied with the way things are going in the U.S, more than double the percentage observed in January. The increase reverses a three-month decline that saw satisfaction drop to one of its lowest levels ever.
Line graph. Recent trend on Americans’ satisfaction with the way things are going in the U.S. Twenty-seven percent are currently satisfied, up from 11% in January. Satisfaction had declined since hitting 28% in October before the election. It remains below where it was before the coronavirus pandemic, including a recent high of 45% in February 2020.
Satisfaction, which had been 28% at the time of the 2020 presidential election, fell in the ensuing months as U.S. coronavirus infections surged and then-President Donald Trump and his allies disputed Joe Biden’s victory, culminating in the Jan. 6 riots on Capitol Hill. The 11% satisfied in January was four percentage points above […]