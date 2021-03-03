U.S. Satisfaction Improved After Recent Decline

Stephan: Here is a first measure of the country's gestalt in the month since the Trump era ended. I take this as good news

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Twenty-seven percent of U.S. adults are satisfied with the way things are going in the U.S, more than double the percentage observed in January. The increase reverses a three-month decline that saw satisfaction drop to one of its lowest levels ever.

Line graph. Recent trend on Americans’ satisfaction with the way things are going in the U.S. Twenty-seven percent are currently satisfied, up from 11% in January. Satisfaction had declined since hitting 28% in October before the election. It remains below where it was before the coronavirus pandemic, including a recent high of 45% in February 2020.

Satisfaction, which had been 28% at the time of the 2020 presidential election, fell in the ensuing months as U.S. coronavirus infections surged and then-President Donald Trump and his allies disputed Joe Biden’s victory, culminating in the Jan. 6 riots on Capitol Hill. The 11% satisfied in January was four percentage points above […]