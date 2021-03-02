How Pro-Trump Forces Pushed a Lie About Antifa at the Capitol Riot

Stephan: This is further fact-based evidence of what the Republicans are up to, and how they seek to manipulate their followers. Goebbels' "Big Lies" is exactly the kind of tactic employed by Hitler, and now by Trump and his orcs.

On social media, cable networks and even in the halls of Congress, supporters of Donald J. Trump tried to rewrite history in real time, pushing the fiction that left-wing agitators were to blame for the violence on Jan. 6.

At 1:51 p.m. on Jan. 6, a right-wing radio host named Michael D. Brown wrote on Twitter that rioters had breached the United States Capitol — and immediately speculated about who was really to blame. “Antifa or BLM or other insurgents could be doing it disguised as Trump supporters,” Mr. Brown wrote, using shorthand for Black Lives Matter. “Come on, man, have you never heard of psyops?”

Only 13,000 people follow Mr. Brown on Twitter, but his tweet caught the attention of another conservative pundit: Todd Herman, who was guest-hosting Rush Limbaugh’s national radio program. Minutes later, he repeated Mr. Brown’s baseless […]