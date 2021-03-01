Fossil Fuel Apologists Crafted Lies Now Heard on Fox, Blaming Wind Power for Texas Blackouts

Stephan: Here, in contrast to what the Biden Administration is doing, is what the MAGA world is doing. After what I saw at CPAC I think it is important to call out evil when you see it. And the MAGA movement is evil and should be recognized as such. Fox knows what it is doing, but it is very profitable and so they suspend any sense of honor or ethics and do it anyway.

A power station in Odessa, Texas, where electricity was cut to many homes and businesses this week. Credit: Jacob Ford/Odessa American/AP

Millions of Texans, trying to survive a winter storm without heat or electricity following the catastrophic failure of the state’s power grid, were at least spared immediate exposure to the torrent of lies about what went wrong in their state being pumped out by Fox News.

As the widespread blackouts continued, so too did the all-out campaign of lying on behalf of the fossil fuel industry from Fox News hosts and Republican elected officials in Texas, who repeated the false claim that frozen wind turbines were to blame, hour after hour, even though wind energy is expected to power just 7 percent of the state’s grid in winter.

At the end of one report from Texas on Tuesday, Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner interjected, falsely, that “millions of Americans, in the cold and dark, say the lack of power is because of green energy policies and the vilification of oil, gas, and coal — the stuff that really keeps you warm.

Later that night, Tucker Carlson […]