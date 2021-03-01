Biden Hikes Cost of Carbon, Easing Path for New Climate Rules

Stephan: Some more good news from the Biden administration. I am becoming optimistic that we have a president and administration that takes the challenge of climate change seriously. It gives me hope.

President Biden making another good news announcement Credit: White House

President Joe Biden on Friday restored an Obama-era calculation on the economic cost of greenhouse gases, a step that will make it easier for his agencies to approve aggressive actions to confront climate change.

But the administration stopped short, for now, of boosting the cost figure to higher levels that economists and climate scientists say are justified by new research.

The interim figure — $51 for every ton of carbon released into the atmosphere — is well above the $8 cost used under former President Donald Trump, who declined to factor the global impacts of climate pollution into his calculation. It’s on par with a price based on analyses undertaken between 2010 and 2016 under former President Barack Obama, whose administration was first to calculate the figure known as the social cost of carbon.

The price point is temporary. A new Interagency Working Group on the Social Cost of Greenhouse Gases is required to issue a final number by January.

“A more complete update that follows the best science takes time. This is why we […]