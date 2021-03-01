1 in 7 US children live in poverty. Misplaced fears over single mothers could be why.

Stephan: Look at the chart with which I began this report. Study it. We are the richest country in the world and we live in the shame of the poverty of 1 out of 7 American children, and the poverty of the elderly. We are a very sick society, very sick, and nothing is going to change this except we ourselves. We must change. But are we up to it? I am not sure.

One in seven American children live in poverty, according to the Center for American Progress. Despite the nation’s wealth, the United States has one of the worst child poverty rates among similarly developed countries.

A new poll from Vox and Data for Progress indicates that despite the popularity of child welfare programs, one of the reasons we’ve failed to help millions of children could be a concern that’s dogged public welfare programs for decades:widespread concern that some may take advantage of these benefits.

The introduction of Sen. Mitt Romney’s Family Security Act earlier this month centered child poverty in the national political conversation and drew praise from conservative and liberal sources alike. As Vox’s Dylan Matthews explained, the bill “overhauls the current child tax credit and turns it from a once-a-year bonus to massive income support, paid out monthly by the Social Security Administration” that would help not just parents with substantial income but lower-paid families too.

But the Utah Republican’s surprising bill prompted backlash from Republicans and some conservative researchers.

In a statement released the day of the bill’s release, Sens. Marco Rubio […]