Over the last year, the worldwide web has started to look less worldwide.Europe is floating regulation that could impose temporary bans on US tech companies that violate its laws. The United States was on the verge of banning TikTok and WeChat, though the new Biden administration is rethinking that move. India, which did ban those two apps as well of dozens of others, is now at loggerheads with Twitter.And this month, Facebook (FB) clashed with the Australian government over a proposed law that would require it to pay publishers. The company briefly decided to prevent users from sharing news links in the country in response to the law, with the potential to drastically change how its platform functions from one country to the next. Then on Tuesday, it reached a deal with the government and agreed to restore news pages. The deal partially relaxed arbitration requirements that Facebook took issue with.In its announcement of the deal, however, Facebook hinted at the possibility of similar clashes in […]
Saturday, February 27th, 2021
The worldwide web as we know it may be ending
Author: Rishi Iyengar
Source:
Publication Date: 5:42 PM ET, Wed February 24, 2021
Link: The worldwide web as we know it may be ending
Source:
Publication Date: 5:42 PM ET, Wed February 24, 2021
Link: The worldwide web as we know it may be ending
Stephan: It is beginning to dawn on governments around the world that the internet holds implications about how power operates that have never been fully considered or understood. This story describes what is beginning to happen.
I was one of the first people to quit Facebook when I found out a person’s personal information could be compromised.