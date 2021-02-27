Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, February 27th, 2021

It looks like the Batmobile, works on solar energy, and could be the future of cars

Author:     Sarah Kaplan and Aaron Steckelberg
Source:     The Washington Post
Publication Date:     Feb. 25, 2021
 Link: It looks like the Batmobile, works on solar energy, and could be the future of cars
Stephan:   I think we are looking at the future. Countries like Saudi Arabia and Russia whose entire economies are dependent on oil and gas are in for a big wakeup call, and so are states like Texas. Economies with oil dependence had better start planning for the future.
The Aptera can go 150 miles after just 15 minutes at an ordinary charging station. Starting price is $25,900.

The dream began in 1955, with a tiny, toylike creation called the “Sunmobile.” Built from balsa wood and hobby shop tires, it was just 15 inches long. The 12 selenium solar cells that decorated its exterior produced less horsepower than an actual horse. But it was proof of a concept: Sunlight alone can make a vehicle run.

The years went on, and the dream evolved into a converted vintage buggy with solar panels on its roof. Then a glorified bicycle, a retiree’s garage project, a racecar that crossed the Mojave Desert at 51 miles per hour.

It is a dream of perpetual motion. Of travel that doesn’t do damage to the planet. Of journeys that last as long as the sun shines.

There are problems with this dream, big ones. Clouds come. Night falls. The laws of physics limit how efficiently solar […]

Read the Full Article

4 Comments

  1. Norman Clarke on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 8:10 am

    What happened to the energy lost generating and distributing the electrical power to the EV? If it is from a conventional power plant at least 50% will be lost before it ever reaches the EV. This type of flawed and misleading article hurts the credibility of environmental activists and gives credibility to the anti EV crowd.

  2. Rev. Dean on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 8:32 am

    There must be in place electric plug-ins for the creation to be viable and that could cost a lot of money in itself.

    • Norman Clarke on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 9:11 am

      To me, the hybrid has a lot of plusses. One being it makes use of energy wasted through braking and can do power smoothing for the internal combustion motor keeping it in a more optimum and efficient power range. The latest internal combustion motors can be quite efficient and clean burning. While we are still generating most of our power with fossil fuels, optimizing its use with currently available technology could have a significant impact on green house emissions.

      • Rev. Dean on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 6:12 pm

        I think the old “Model T” ford which was I believe the first mass production automobile, was very light and went slow but used probably less gasoline and therefor produced less CO2 emissions than these new hybrids use to get there power. I would rather have an old Model T than any of these new cars which are coming out now.