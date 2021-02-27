It looks like the Batmobile, works on solar energy, and could be the future of cars

Stephan: I think we are looking at the future. Countries like Saudi Arabia and Russia whose entire economies are dependent on oil and gas are in for a big wakeup call, and so are states like Texas. Economies with oil dependence had better start planning for the future.

The Aptera can go 150 miles after just 15 minutes at an ordinary charging station. Starting price is $25,900.



The dream began in 1955, with a tiny, toylike creation called the “Sunmobile.” Built from balsa wood and hobby shop tires, it was just 15 inches long. The 12 selenium solar cells that decorated its exterior produced less horsepower than an actual horse. But it was proof of a concept: Sunlight alone can make a vehicle run.

The years went on, and the dream evolved into a converted vintage buggy with solar panels on its roof. Then a glorified bicycle, a retiree’s garage project, a racecar that crossed the Mojave Desert at 51 miles per hour.

It is a dream of perpetual motion. Of travel that doesn’t do damage to the planet. Of journeys that last as long as the sun shines.

There are problems with this dream, big ones. Clouds come. Night falls. The laws of physics limit how efficiently solar […]