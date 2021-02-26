The latest consequence of climate change: The Arctic is now open for business year-round

Stephan: Climate change for the first time in human history has made a northern trade route through Arctic waters possible year-round. It will change geopolitics, and result in human migration north. It hasn't registered with most people, but our world is changing before our eyes, if only we had the open-mindedness to see what is happening.

The Arctic tanker Christophe de Margerie, operated by Sovcomflot, is seen in the Gulf of Ob in northern Russia on February, 18, 2019.

Credit: Alexander Ryumin/TASS/Getty

The Arctic is now open for business year-round after a large commercial ship sailed the Northern Sea Route from Jiangsu, China, to a Russian gas plant on the Arctic coast, for the first time ever during the month of February, when winter temperatures normally make the icy waterway impassable.

The tanker, owned by Russian maritime shipping company Sovcomflot, was able to make the trip through the Arctic sea ice because it is no longer frozen all winter due to human-induced global warming.

The ability to make this trip 365 days a year opens up vast new possibilities for the shipping industry, which carries 80 percent of the world’s cargo by volume and 70 percent of global trade by value. But it also raises concerns about how the scramble to capitalize on the new route could upend geopolitics.

To get a better understanding of what this new possibility in the Arctic means for the rest of the world, I […]