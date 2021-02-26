Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, February 26th, 2021

The latest consequence of climate change: The Arctic is now open for business year-round

Author:     Jariel Arvin
Source:     Vox
Publication Date:     Feb 22, 2021, 6:30pm EST
 Link: The latest consequence of climate change: The Arctic is now open for business year-round
Stephan:   Climate change for the first time in human history has made a northern trade route through Arctic waters possible year-round. It will change geopolitics, and result in human migration north. It hasn't registered with most people, but our world is changing before our eyes, if only we had the open-mindedness to see what is happening.
The Arctic tanker Christophe de Margerie, operated by Sovcomflot, is seen in the Gulf of Ob in northern Russia on February, 18, 2019.
 Credit: Alexander Ryumin/TASS/Getty

The Arctic is now open for business year-round after a large commercial ship sailed the Northern Sea Route from Jiangsu, China, to a Russian gas plant on the Arctic coast, for the first time ever during the month of February, when winter temperatures normally make the icy waterway impassable.

The tanker, owned by Russian maritime shipping company Sovcomflot, was able to make the trip through the Arctic sea ice because it is no longer frozen all winter due to human-induced global warming.

The ability to make this trip 365 days a year opens up vast new possibilities for the shipping industry, which carries 80 percent of the world’s cargo by volume and 70 percent of global trade by value. But it also raises concerns about how the scramble to capitalize on the new route could upend geopolitics.

To get a better understanding of what this new possibility in the Arctic means for the rest of the world, I […]

Read the Full Article

2 Comments

  1. Rev. Dean on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 1:40 pm

    I can certainly see the changes easily, even in my gardening when the seasons seem to be different than they were when I first started gardening here in Pa.

  2. Will on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 7:26 am

    Your headline is to core of the problem in that “The Arctic is now open for business year-round”. Our dominate economic system is destroying all of us even the greed mongers at the top it’s just that they seem to imagine that with enough money they can survive whatever happens.