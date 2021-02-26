Scientists see stronger evidence of slowing Atlantic Ocean circulation, an ‘Achilles’ heel’ of the climate

A growing body of evidence suggests that a massive change is underway in the sensitive circulation system of the Atlantic Ocean, a group of scientists said Thursday.
The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC), a system of currents that includes the Florida Current and the Gulf Stream, is now “in its weakest state in over a millennium,” these experts say. This has implications for everything from the climate of Europe to the rates of sea-level rise along the U.S. East Coast.
Although evidence of the system’s weakening has been published before, the new research cites 11 sources of “proxy” evidence of the circulation’s strength, including clues hidden in seafloor mud as well as patterns of ocean temperatures. The enormous flow has been directly measured only since 2004, too short a period to definitively establish a trend, which […]
That picture of the home which was destroyed in Rhode Island reminded me of a similar small cottage my Dad an Mom and I used to go to every summer to go fishing and clamming and it too is now probably gone because of the ocean rise. It brings back very sad memories of what were good times for our family when we were all alive and I was just a kid learning how to fish and dig for clams in the morning which was the best time to find them.