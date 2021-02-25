World-first lab-grown rib-eye steak demonstrates new 3D bioprinting tech

Stephan: I only eat meat about once every five weeks, and my wife quit eating mammals decades ago. Increasingly, I have been researching laboratory-grown meat for my monthly meal because it is clear to me that commercial animal husbandry for the purpose of killing those animals so we can eat their bodies is not sustainable in an age of climate change. if humanity wants to eat meat we must find another way. This may be the answer.

A little over two years after Israel-based start-up Aleph Farms unveiled the world’s first lab-grown steak, the company has now revealed a much more complex, thick-cut rib-eye steak. Cultivated using a novel 3D bioprinting technology, the company suggests it now has the ability to produce lab-grown iterations of any type of steak.

This rib-eye steak was produced using a new 3D bioprinting technology

Lab-grown meat, also known as cultured meat or clean meat, has been rapidly evolving over the past few years. Across a decade scientists moved from producing a “soggy form of pork” in a laboratory to cultured chicken nuggets hitting Singapore market shelves in a world-first regulatory approval. One of the bigger challenges scientists face in creating slaughter-free meat products is replicating the numerous cuts of meat consumers are used to eating.

In 2018 Aleph Farms revealed the world’s first lab-grown steak imitating the cellular structures of a thin minute steak. Now, the company has revealed the creation of a more complex, thick rib-eye steak produced using a new 3D bioprinting technology.

“Unlike 3D printing technology, our 3D bioprinting technology is the […]